Woman Leaves Rs 6,000 On Street For Social Experiment, Here’s What Happened

Social experiments have been gaining a lot of traction on the internet. People have come up with interesting and unique ideas to test out during them. It mostly includes getting people’s candid reactions in certain scenarios. In one such social experiment now going viral on Instagram a woman tests out whether India is actually safe. To carry it out, she shares that she has Rs 6,000 in her purse. She leaves that handbag unattended in a visible spot. She then goes on to hide near the bushes and waits to witness what would unfold next. The text on the clip reads, “Is India really safe?"

At first, people casually walk by the purse. It seems no one is actually interested in picking up the unattended object. Then a young man walks close by. It looks like he would stroll right past it too. Instead, he grabs the purse and walks away with it. The scene cuts to another young man rushing after him and stopping him. The handbag is returned to the woman conducting the social experiment. Check out the video right here:

There was a flurry of reactions to the video. Most people shared that no country should be judged on such parameters. After all, it was just one man who grabbed the purse. Others remarked that the video seemed scripted. Some mentioned why they would have never picked an unattended object. Many feared that the bag could have had something dangerous inside. “And here I am, running in the opposite direction every time when I see abandoned luggage fearing the worst," a comment read.

“Nice acting and script (By the way you could have cropped the cameraman)," wrote another user.

“Not whole India, maybe some parts of India. Stop degrading it," a user commented.

Another reaction read, “I am gonna call the police thinking there’s a bomb inside this."

In a similar incident, a social media influencer pretended that he had a fear of walking on the escalators. While many passersby look at him, none stop to actually help him out. The influencer continued looking distressed through the entire ordeal. That is until a father-son duo stepped up to help him out.