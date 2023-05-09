Woman Mixes Chilli Flakes With Lip Gloss, Result Makes Her Say ‘Never Again’

We come across numerous beauty hacks on the Internet every now and then. While some turn out to be helpful, a few leave users baffled, and this chilli flakes lip gloss definitely tops the list. In a viral video, a beauty influencer was seen mixing chilli flakes and lip gloss and the results weren’t pretty. The clip opens with the woman flaunting a small sachet of red flakes along with a mini palette that she uses to mix a tiny portion. Once done, the influencer directly applies the customised product to her lips. If the video is anything to go by, it is clear that she immediately regretted her decision to try the beauty hack.

Once the heat from the spicy herb surges to her face, she tries to air it away before wiping it off completely. Toward the end, it is also visible that the side effect leaves her with tiny boils near the lip. “Viral chilli lip gloss. Never again," she captioned the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

The beauty hack has left the internet shocked leaving many to flood the comment section with baffling reactions. A user wrote, “Please don’t let this be a trend," another who claimed to have indulged in a similar beauty practice shared, “I randomly tried Zandu balm once same effects." One more asked, “I mean why does anyone need this nonsense? Simply use a lip balm and it’s done." Meanwhile, a user joked, “Eyeshadow bana leti iska (You should have made an eyeshadow instead)."

An Instagrammer who appears to be fed up with bizarre beauty trends declared, “We are officially the stupid generation." While one couldn’t fathom, “What is going on in the world." A person joked, “Next time use Origano too." Another who seems to have an eye for keen details said “Dominos se churaya packet (She stole the sachet from Dominos)."

A section of concerned users also asked, “Are you okay?" Meanwhile, another witty reaction reads, “Eating some spicy ramen works amazing for me lol."

The clip has garnered over 1.1 million views on Instagram within a span of a week.

Would you ever wish to try this viral chilli lip gloss?

