Woman On Quitting Her ‘Toxic’ Job In Three Days: ‘Boss Questioned My 10-Minute Toilet Break’

The pressure of fitting into a new environment can be intimidating for a lot of people. It might take time for a new person to get along with their colleagues and understand the work culture. Recently, a woman shared the ordeal she faced at the workplace, which she joined three days back. The person has shared a detailed note on Reddit about how she had to quit her workplace to get rid of the “toxicity". In her post, the woman even asked people whether she “overreacted". It read, “I started work for a company on Monday. Wednesday, the boss calls me in to chew me out for reasons I will mention below, and it led to me quitting. I would appreciate some insight as to whether I was justified in doing so, or if I’m overreacting."

Talking about the reasons for the outburst, the woman said that her boss questioned why she wasn’t doing work when it was piling up. Replying to the accusation, she had said that her boss never assigned her any work, it was her colleague and mentor who assigned her work, which she was, in fact, doing.

The woman further said that he questioned why she didn’t stay back to complete the work that was given, and why she was so slow. According to the post, the woman said that she was still learning and her colleague/mentor also advised her to go home at 6 pm, stated her post.

The woman added that the boss accused her of disappearing for ages while taking toilet breaks. She was in the toilet for 10+ minutes. “When she explained all the above to him, he accused me of being argumentative," the note added.

Talking about the experience after quitting her job, the woman said that she felt great relief at leaving what she perceived to be a “toxic place". However, she does realise how bad it seems to quit so soon. “Wow, I didn’t expect this to blow up. Thank you, everyone, for your responses. I’m afraid I can’t read them all, but I appreciate that you took the time to read this long-ass post and for sharing your thoughts!"

She clarified, “I don’t live or work in the US, neither am I a US citizen. “The company is a small company with a grand total of 6 people, including me and him. 5 now I guess. There’s no higher-up or HR. He’s the only boss."

