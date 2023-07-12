Woman Orders Apple Watch Worth Rs 50K From Amazon, Receives This Product Instead

In what comes as a strange incident, a woman ordered an Apple watch from e-commerce website ‘Amazon’ and received a fake product. This is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced. However, people still rely on such websites for the heavy discounts that they offer on products. Now, Twitter user ‘Sanaya’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the images of fake product which she received.

She had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900. However, she was shocked to discover that instead of the Apple watch, she was delivered a ‘FitLife’ watch on July 9.

She also mentioned that Amazon has not offered any type of refund yet. “NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP," read the caption.

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral and shocked people. “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores," wrote a Twitter user. Many people also shared their personal experiences: