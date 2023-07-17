Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Woman Pays Rs 193 For Maggi At Airport And Internet Thinks 'It Is Made With Aviation Fuel'

The sky-high price of Maggi at the airport, higher than the usual range between Rs 10-Rs 50, sparked debate on the internet.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 12:12 IST

Delhi, India

The woman shared a picture of the bill on Twitter. (Credits: Instagram)
Airports have long been associated with high prices, particularly when it comes to food and beverages. Items at airport shops and restaurants are often priced significantly higher than their original value. Despite the efforts made by the officials to make air travel more convenient, the issue of exorbitant prices remains a concern. A recent incident on Twitter shed light on this matter when a woman shared her experience of purchasing a pack of Maggi noodles for Rs 193.

YouTuber Sejal Sud brought attention to the sky-high prices at airports by sharing a receipt of her purchase of Maggi noodles. While the normal price of Maggi ranges from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50, the airport’s inflated cost sparked outrage on the internet. The bill shared on Twitter revealed that the original cost of the noodles was Rs 184, and with taxes included, the final price escalated to Rs 193.

She captioned the tweet, “I just bought Maggi for Rs 193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price." Check out the tweet here:

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 815.7k views. For obvious reasons, internet users had a lot to say. A user discussed how the rate is even double inside the flight as well, stating, “ It’s selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well … AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well."

Another user claimed, “Ma’am, Maggi cost Rs.50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells Maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport. And on top of that the pay the staff who make Maggie and get some profit for their investment."

A user wrote, “I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel!!!!! Just may be!!!"

“Still it is the cheapest option you can get at the airport to eat! Ironic but true," read another comment.

