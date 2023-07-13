Woman Plans 'Surprise' Wedding On Son's Birthday, Brings His Stepfather Along

Parents usually go to great lengths to make their children happy on their birthdays, throwing extravagant parties or giving them impressive gifts. However, there is a mother who has reportedly managed to ruin her child’s special day.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the woman decided to shock everyone by dressing up as a bride and bringing his stepfather along to her son’s first birthday party.

The bride claimed that her wedding plans with her partner were sudden and unplanned. However, social media users were quick to point out that marriage requires a month’s notice, so it couldn’t have been unplanned. They argued that this was a deliberate move to overshadow her son’s birthday and merge it with her anniversary, which would continue to happen in the following years.

One user expressed, “Do you want your son to hate you? When his special day coincides with your anniversary, he won’t enjoy growing up at all. Both occasions should be separate and special." Another added, “Having your parents’ anniversary fall on your birthday for the rest of your life would suck."

Advertisement

A woman shared her personal experience of feeling upset when her mother decided to get married again on her birthday. She expressed that it felt as if her birthday had been “taken away" from her, and she was hurt that her mother had never considered her feelings when choosing the date. The woman revealed that her mother’s reasoning was that it would be easier for her stepfather to remember both the wedding anniversary and her birthday if they fell on the same day.