Woman Plays Violin Alongside Chenda Melam Artists, Result Is A Viral Musical Fusion

A video featuring a woman playing the violin alongside Chenda Melam, traditional percussion from Kerala, has taken the internet by storm. The fascinating video, which demonstrates the perfect harmony between the two musical genres, quickly gained popularity and captured the attention of music lovers all around the world.

The talented troupe brought the enchanting performance to life during a local temple festival. The performers in the video expertly meld the lyrical violin tones with the infectious Chenda Melam beats. Their rendition featured a popular song from the Tamil film Karakattakkaran, Manguyile Poonguyile, which was crooned by S P Balasubrahmanyam and Janaki.

The fusion of Chenda Melam and violin has struck a chord with Twitter users, who expressed their admiration for this unique collaboration. One user commented, “I like these innovations with traditional instruments to keep pace with the evolution and not get lost due to it."

Another user confessed, “I don’t know which song is that and don’t know the lyrics as well. But cannot stop myself from watching this video again and again."

A person pointed out a unique feature of the performance. “Really nice. how is the violin’s music so loud? All such performances, what I have seen is that chenda sound will be so loud that other musical instruments will not be heard outside clearly," he wrote.

The viral video not only demonstrates the musicians’ ability and dexterity, but also emphasises the traditional instruments’ persistent allure in the face of modern advancements. This fusion performance has succeeded in bridging the gap between tradition and innovation by fusing the rich legacy of Chenda Melam with the lyrical beauty of the violin, fascinating audiences far outside the confines of Kerala.

Previously, an awe-inspiring performance of a Kerala bride playing Chenda at her wedding created a frenzy on the internet. The video shows the bride performing with Shinkari Melam artists with a drum hitched up on her shoulders. The groom and her father, who is a Chendai master, also took part in the performance.

The bride is the daughter of Chowalloor native Sreekumar, a Chenda maestro.