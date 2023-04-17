Woman Poses For Cheerful Photo at Former Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz, Sparks Outrage

Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
A woman posed for a photo outside former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, where 1.1 million people were brutally murdered during World War II and Holocaust.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 16:46 IST

Poland

Woman's photoshoot at Auschwitz museum sparks outrage. (Photo credits: Twitter/@realBockmann)
A visitor at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum posed for a cheerful photograph in the railroad tracks leading into the museum in a jarring incident. Auschwitz is a former Nazi concentration camp- the largest of its kind- that was operated during World War II and the Holocaust. An estimated 1.1 million people were brutally murdered there between 1939 and 1945. Visitors are usually asked to maintain a respectful demeanour at the museum and directed not to take their usual pictures, as per an Indian Express report.

GB News producer Maria took to Twitter to share the photo and express her shock. “Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant," reads the tweet. Thousands of people echoed her view, and Auschwitz Memorial’s Twitter account also reacted to the tweet.

“Pictures can hold immense emotional & documentation value for visitors. Images help us remember. When coming to @AuschwitzMuseum visitors should bear in mind that they enter the authentic site of the former camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Respect their memory," Auschwitz Memorial tweeted.

Maria’s tweet has already gathered 22.6 million views at the time of writing this article.

first published: April 17, 2023, 16:46 IST
