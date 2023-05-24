Woman Proposes to Boyfriend During RCB Vs GT IPL Match, Video Goes Viral

While everyone was glued to the fields, witnessing an extremely tense match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, one unique story unfolded on the stands. A video which has currently gone viral shows a woman going down on her knees and proposing to a guy inside the crowded cricket stadium. The beautiful video is now being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen going down on her knees as she proposes to the guy. First surprised but then full of emotions, the guy’s reaction has fans in complete awe. The proposal had a happy ending as the guy accepted and both of them were seen hugging each other while witnessing the match. The guy also wears the ring which is being given to him by his partner.

Twitter user ‘Mouli’ uploaded the video on Twitter as it read, “Swinging for Love at the IPL! People prove that cricket isn’t the only thing they’re passionate about, as they seize the perfect moment amidst the excitement of the match. Emotions run high as love conquers the stadium, an unexpected moment."

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, a few days back an old video resurfaced. It showed cricketing legend MS Dhoni receiving a proposal from a female fan, and his reaction was heartwarming. In the video, two women from the audience proudly held up a small placard that said, “I love you, Dhoni," which was captured by the camera. As soon as Dhoni caught a glimpse of it, he blushed and covered his face. The women playfully teased him from the crowd with their loving message, creating an incredibly cute moment.