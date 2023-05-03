Woman Recalls Unusual Near-Death Experience And It Involves Rapper Snoop Dogg

Marrianne Rooprai’s near-death experience after a severe car accident was quite different from what most people report. While many describe seeing a welcoming light at the end of a tunnel, Marrianne saw rapper Snoop Dogg. Marrianne had to be resuscitated multiple times and was pronounced “clinically dead" on three separate occasions. Talking to LADbible TV, she recalls being in the cargo hold of an airplane and witnessing a heated argument between her brother and fiancé about wiping their hands off someone, allegedly Marrianne. The experience became even stranger when she heard voices and saw a light coming from a door, similar to a back entrance to a club. Snoop Dogg and his entourage were present, and according to Marrianne, they were attempting to kill her.

“I remember just sitting in a chair and then I heard these voices. And I looked down and I could see a light from a door, like a back entrance to a club," she said. “I could see a light from a door, like a back entrance to a club, and I have no idea why this person was here, I just can’t work it out, but it was Snoop Dogg. He had his entourage of people with him and they were looking to kill me. But I remember the fear. I was so scared, I tried not to make a sound."

The chair on which Marrianne was seated began to come apart from the wall behind her and was on the verge of collapsing when she abruptly regained consciousness. After waking up, Marrianne was confused and didn’t understand what was going on, believing at first that her whole family had left her and that she was in some sort of psychiatric ward. When her parents walked in, she felt an immense relief.

“I didn’t quite understand what was going on, and then my mum and dad walked around the corner and I can’t tell you how happy I felt when I saw them," she said.

Marrianne’s experience, however, left her with a strange sense of what any sort of afterlife might bring. She claims she did not see any warm and welcoming light at the end of the tunnel, and she did not see any loved ones, just Snoop Dogg.

Following her recovery from the incident, Marrianne founded the Rooprai Spinal Trust to provide assistance to individuals impacted by spinal cord injuries. While she may not have seen the typical things people report seeing during a near-death experience, Marrianne’s experience is a reminder that everyone’s journey is different. The afterlife may not be what we expect it to be.

