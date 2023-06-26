Woman Receives A Text from Airline Ground Staff, Reminds Internet Of Netflix Series 'You'

A British woman, Hannah Smethurst, had an unsettling encounter during her journey from Abu Dhabi to Manchester after receiving WhatsApp messages from an Etihad Airways staff member. Hannah described the experience as terrifying as an unknown person claimed to have seen her in Abu Dhabi airport. When she inquired about how he obtained her number, he admitted to searching for her in the airline’s data system. Shocked by the incident, Hannah shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter, which has garnered over 3 million views.

Sharing the text, the woman wrote, “A guy who works for the Etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me, terrifying experience travelling alone."

Advertisement

Later in a conversation with Mirror, Hannah Smethurst said, “It was terrifying being alone. I was waiting in line to board the plane and I spoke to one of the ground managers to check that it wasn’t a crew member that was going to be on my flight. I was nervous that they could’ve been on the plane. They told me it wasn’t anybody on the flight, but if I wanted to make a formal complaint, I’d have to be taken off the flight."

Hannah reached out to Etihad Airways to report the incident. In response, the airline acknowledged that it was the male staff member who had checked her in at the airport and confirmed that he had accessed her phone number using the internal system.