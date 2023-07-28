Woman Risks It All To Save Pet Parrot On Cliffside, Rescue Operation Ends In Anti-Climax

In a daring and heartening act of courage, a woman risked her life to rescue a pet parrot. The incident took place on a treacherous cliffside, where emotions ran high as the unfolding drama played out. Thankfully, the rescue operation eventually ended in an anti-climax, leaving both the woman and her feathered friend safe. The photos from the rescue operation were posted on Facebook by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation along with a note explaining the incident.

The woman was part of a group of parrot owners who were enjoying a walk in the picturesque area when the unfortunate incident occurred. During their stroll, they were unexpectedly attacked by a peregrine falcon, causing one of the parrots to become frightened and fly away. Distraught about her pet’s escape, the woman bravely pursued the parrot, unaware of the danger that lay ahead on the heights of Glyder Fawr, a mountain situated in Wales, United Kingdom.

“The owner’s tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it. Unfortunately, the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck. To a barrage of parrot jokes from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, a hill party climbed up to the base of the cliffs and belayed a team member up to her location to make her safe," the post further added.

Returning to the group, the parrot greeted the team members with ‘Hello’. Both parrot and the owner were brought back to the base of the mountain safely.

Soon after the post surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section by appreciating the brave woman and thanking the rescue team members. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Surprised that the peregrine didn’t manage to kill any of the parrots. They were very lucky and their owners were very lucky we have such fantastic volunteer mountain rescue teams able to assist them in their hour of need," while another wrote, “Brilliant, had to read it twice, you couldn’t make that one up. Beats all the Monty Python parrots hands down. Well done troops, a happy ending and no doubt a few laughs as well!"

“Thank you so much for your incredible work and assisting me on Monday, I’m forever grateful! Donations have been sent your way! It’ll definitely teach me to be wiser in the future! The parrots are also grateful they still got their mamma to feed and play with them!