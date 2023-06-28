Woman Says Vegetarian Food is 'Free From Tears, Guilt'; Gets Brutally 'Roasted' on Twitter

Recently, a woman’s insensitive remark on vegetarian food sparked a heated discussion on Twitter, reigniting the long-standing debate between people on the basis of their dietary choices. By indirectly taking a dig at non-vegetarians and praising vegetarian food as ‘free from guilt and tears’, she instantly faced severe online criticism and was subjected to harsh ‘roasting’ on the micro-blogging site.

Twitter user, who goes by the name Suhani Khan, recently shared an image of her plate, consisting of rice, dal, and a green sabji, accompanied by a caption that read, “Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety, and fear. #SayNoAnimalSacrifice." Unfortunately, her tweet received harsh criticism and intense trolling from other users, who called her out for being judgmental and insensitive.

Since its posting, the tweet has garnered over 860K views and numerous comments, with the majority of users expressing their disagreement with her perspective.

In response, one user wittily retorted, “Did you ask the vegetables and grains how they feel about being boiled to death?" Another user chimed in, stating, “So as per your logic, plants, vegetables won’t have life? Ain’t you eating them after crushing and cooking? You wanna eat veg, it’s fine, but don’t give irrational gyan."

The third user remarked, “What is there to be proud of… it’s a personal choice and preference what to eat and what not to…" “Even non-vegetarians have their plate free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety, and fear. Let food be personal. Respect individuals’ choice," wrote the fourth one.