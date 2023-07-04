Woman Sends Son To School With Chips, Receives Note Saying Lunch 'Wasn't Healthy'

A mother took to TikTok to share her frustration and disappointment after school staff questioned the lunch she packed for her son. Megan Peavey revealed that she withdraw her child from the school after she received a note on a cup of Pringles in her son’s lunchbox. Expressing her frustration, she recounted the incident and said, “I sent my son to school with Pringles, which is a very age-appropriate snack for a three-year-old. And this is what the school sent." She held up the empty Pringles container, revealing the handwritten message on it. The note read, “Please help us make healthy choices," a move that Megan felt was both passive-aggressive and inappropriate.

The mom then asked, “What would you do?" The response she received from other users was overwhelmingly supportive.

Advertisement

In her follow-up video, she said, “We don’t say this is healthy, this is unhealthy. We don’t want them programmed like that. I have a background in mental health counselling. I am not gonna let my kids get a freaking eating disorder because of a school labelling things as healthy and unhealthy. That, to me, is unhealthy."

Megan further stated that she did not consider Pringles to be an unhealthy snack. In her view, items like Cheetos, Doritos, and candy bars fell into the category of unhealthy snacks, but she believed Pringles were a suitable choice when combined with other nutritious items like granola bars, yoghurt, and fruits.

“Do I think it was appropriate to write it on my son’s empty packet of Pringles? No." However, she feels that “a phone call had taken place, I wish that a message had been sent directly to me," she continued.