Woman Shares How Punjabis In Kenya Have Adopted Swahili Words

Language can be a fascinating topic. It changes with time and different people contribute their own words to make a language more accommodating. The fusion of language is not an alien topic. Did you know about this interesting language fusion of two completely unexpected languages — Punjabi and Swahili spoken in Kenya? Radhika Kaur, an Indian-origin woman living in Kenya, shed light on the fascinating linguistic fusion used by the Kenyan-Punjabi community.

In a TikTok video, she revealed that Punjabis who migrated to Kenya during British colonisation merged certain Swahili words into their language.

Radhika explains that this unique blend of languages may be incomprehensible to those who solely speak Punjabi or Swahili. To illustrate her point, she provides an example saying, “Tusi jikoni vich pangusa kitha si," which translates to “Did you mop the kitchen?"

The video was shared on Twitter along with a post that read, “The British Raj era saw the migration of many South Asians, especially Punjabis to colonial territories like Kenya as part of colonial schemes or for economic opportunities. Today, Kenyan Punjabis speak their own variety of Punjabi that has been influenced by the Swahili language."

It was followed up with more video featuring Radhika Kaur talking about the different versions of the language. “Some loanwords from Swahili that have been adopted into common speech by the Punjabi community of Kenya."

These videos have created quite a buzz on social media, amassing nearly 1 lakh views along with a range of reactions. Radhika’s informative videos offer crucial insights, revealing how these two languages have seamlessly merged to form a unique linguistic hybrid.

One user expressed surprise as they realised that a word they thought was Punjabi actually originated from Swahili.

Another user expressed amazement at the diversity within humanity.

A third user found the connection between languages and migration intriguing.

A user drew a parallel to Western Punjabis who mix English and Punjabi.

Swahili, also known as kiSwahili or Kiswahili, is a Bantu language spoken along the east coast of Africa, from Lamu Island in Kenya to the southern border of Tanzania. Interestingly, Arabic plays an important role in shaping the language. The term ‘Swahili’ itself has its roots in Arabic, specifically from the word “sawāḥilī," which means “of the coast."