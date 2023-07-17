Woman Shares How Workers in Chennai Mall Stand Over 8 Hours During Shift, Raises Concern

Can you imagine standing straight for over 8 hours? And what if your job demands you to do it? Will you be able to? Feels like few people have no choice but abide by it. Taking to Twitter, author Shobana Ravi highlighted how she saw a young man standing at this place under the escalator at 12 noon. Then she came to know that their duty hours are from 12 noon to 8.30 PM. Further, she noticed that no seat had been provided for him. “Unable to stand he was fidgeting and leaning on the desk as we sat close by sipping tea," she wrote. Shobana shedded light on how “cruel" it was to expect a person to be on his feet for 8 hours and 30 minutes. With this she posed a question to the management: “Why won’t the management provide a seat and treat these workers decently? Does the Tamilnadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 stipulate that workers have to be provided a seat when they wait on customers for long hours?"

Also Read: Woman Pays Rs 193 For Maggi At Airport And Internet Thinks “It Is Made With Aviation Fuel’

Advertisement

The image she has posted is that of Phoenix Mall in Chennai. With this, the author mentioned a personal anecdote and shared how she is concerned about the labourers. Here, have a look at the tweet:

However, after the tweet was shared, many people came forward and expressed that this did not only happen in Chennai. “I found this inhumanity prevailing across London in all shops and malls. Employees need to be on their feet for the full 6-hr shift they work there. And many wore heels too," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Important issue raised. We must be aware of such practices in places where we go and for the people themselves too, there should be a mechanism, improvement and suggestion system that can bring attention to their issues." Another person wrote, “I saw this at a washroom of a restaurant #QBA Connaught Place Delhi n in spite of my requests to provide a stool for the lady who has to work at home also, they refused to entertain the pleas."

Also Read: MrBeast Pledges to Give Away Entire Month’s Twitter Revenue and Desis Queue Up With Ideas