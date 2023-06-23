Woman Shares Landlord's Adorable Gesture, Says He is The ‘Sweetest’ And Desi Twitter Wants The Same

It is very important to have a good equation with your landlord. Not only does this comes with many benefits but also the perks are never ending. Twitter user Srishti Mittal took to her official Twitter handle and shared how her landlord is the “sweetest man" she has ever met. She mentioned how whenever he makes a visit, it is never empty handed. Meaning, he never forgets to bring something for them. “Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us. Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de," she wrote.

With this, she shared an image of a cold coffee bottle that her landlord brought this time. The tweet has now gone viral and everyone is longing for a landlord like him. Have a look:

“i am happy for op if they have a healthy relationship with their land owner, but in my experience, they only come in person to check if the house is maintained properly and/ or if the tenants are smoking or cooking meat. The best land owner is the one who doesn’t visit ever," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “My Gurgaon vale uncle aunty kept giving me meals for long cause I stayed alone. Invited for tea a lot and on every little ocassion or festival. Packed food whenever I travelled. Did not ask for rent even if months went without it. Still wishes me birthday."