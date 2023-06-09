Woman Shares Pic of Diary With Lyrics of Songs Written And 90s Kids Are in Nostalgia

90s kids have seen it all. Be it SMS, landline, computer, and then the transformation to the digital era with smartphones and social media. Earlier, when there was no Spotify or YouTube, we used to download songs for our desktop and iPods from various websites. There was also a time we used to write down the lyrics of our favourite songs in a notebook or diary. Remember the good old days?

Twitter user ‘Anjali’ posted a few pictures from her diary which had song lyrics written on it and it has taken people down memory lane. Many of us used to repeatedly pause the songs, which were downloaded from Songs.pk and then write them word by word.

“I am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a diary and downloaded songs from https://songs.pk," wrote Anjali as she shared the tweet.

“I am from that 80s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy after listening the songs on cassette and rewinding every line with pencil to check," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Spotify can never give me the happiness that https://songs.pk did! and idkw handwriting lyrics isn’t a thing.. i don’t write whole of it but some of the lines that I like."

People also shared images of their diaries. Here, have a look at the responses: