Woman Shares Reason Behind Her 'High Maintenance' Attitude, Turns Out Oh-So-Relatable For Twitter

The bond between a father and daughter is incomparable. Fathers often stand as strong pillars of support for their little princess, offering love and care in every circumstance. Recently, a sweet incident surfaced on Twitter when a user named Yashvy Singh Rajput shared an example of her father’s kindness. While she was engrossed in studying for her exams, her father silently started ironing her clothes, not wanting to disturb her. Touched by this gesture, she shared a picture of her father, and the post quickly went viral. Social media users started sharing their similar experiences and positive responses to this touching father-daughter bond.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have my practical exam and was busy studying so my father himself started pressing my clothes. And now you know why I am so high maintenance."

The post about the father’s caring gesture has touched the hearts of many on Twitter. The post has garnered over 6 lakh views.

One user recalled how their father washed their scooty before leaving for exam for a job.

Another user praised the girl and stated she makes her father proud.

One person recalled how their father used to polish their shoes.

Another shared how they grew up seeing their father’s dedication, not only ironing their school uniform but also taking care of their mother’s clothes.

One individual recalled how their father was supportive during exam times. From waking them up early to study and even preparing breakfast.

Earlier, another similar heart-touching moment captured the internet’s attention. In a viral post, a girl shared how her father went above and beyond to support her.

The overlay text in the video reads, “I’m 33 and my dad still takes me to the railway station like he used to take me to the kindergarten. Wakes up at 4 in the morning, drives me to the station. Takes me all the way to the train."

“My father’s unconditional love has me crying while making this video," the caption reads.