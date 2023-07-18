Woman Speaking to 14 Men Through Matrimony Asks Internet to Choose the 'Right One' For Her

A Twitter post which is currently going viral has a woman making a confession which has shocked many people online. In the tweet, a girl has made a confession, where she can be seen listing the men that she is currently in talks with using a matrimony site. She wrote, “29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose." With this, she sought help from netizens and like always, they have some hilarious responses.

Further below, she has listed all of these guys, along with their age, company, city that they are currently living in and salaries. The list has a total of 14 guys and the yearly packages range from 14L per annum to 45L per annum. Along with this she has also mentioned some traits of a few listed. For instance, she has mentioned how one is bald and how one has a certain height.

“Love how OP has written bald and 5.5′ in brackets. Arranged marriages are the most humiliating process anyone would go through, irrespective of their gender," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Despite passing her prime years she has so many options shows how the Marriage Market is heavily skewed towards women," mentioned another person. Many were also of the view that the screenshot being circulated could be fake. Here are a few responses: