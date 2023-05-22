Woman Subjected To Public Embarrassment, Weighed Like Cargo Before Flight

A traveller had brought attention to the humiliating moment when a woman was compelled to step onto a baggage scale before takeoff due to confusion over her weight. The incident originally shared on TikTok in March, has gone viral with over 1.6 million views, sparking a debate about potential discrimination against plus-size travellers by the airline industry, reported New York Post. The TikTok user Lilian, who posted the clip, described the scene at the airport, stating, “The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs (58 kilograms)." The reason provided by the airline was that they needed the passengers’ weights for safety reasons, as the flight was on a small aircraft.

In the brief five-second video, filmed at an undisclosed airport, the passenger in question is visibly seen standing on the luggage scale, exposed to the gaze of fellow flyers, reported New York Post. The footage has sparked outrage and disbelief, leaving viewers to question the airline’s practices and whether this incident reflects discriminatory treatment towards passengers who do not fit societal beauty standards.

Advertisement

The incident has ignited discussions about the rights and dignity of travellers, particularly those who may not conform to conventional body sizes. Many social media users have expressed their outrage, emphasizing the need for respectful and inclusive treatment of all passengers, regardless of their weight or appearance. Reacting to the clip, a TikTok user reportedly commented, “Why are people so mean."

Meanwhile, some came to the defence of the airlines, criticizing the woman as one user wrote, “Why would she lie and risk all our lives including hers lol."

While airlines do have legitimate safety concerns, this incident raised important questions about the manner in which such issues are handled. In a similar incident, a TikTok influencer named Olivia, who is said to weigh approximately 300 kilograms, documented her challenging experience on a United Airlines flight. Olivia accused the airline of discriminatory behaviour towards plus-size travellers, alleging that both the flight staff and fellow passengers treated them unfairly. According to her, navigating the aisle was a struggle, and she felt unable to walk properly.

Expressing her frustration, Olivia stated on the video-sharing platform, “Honestly, it’s discrimination that they can’t build wider aisles in airplanes in 2023." She called on plane operators to address this issue by providing more spacious seats and aisles, as she faced significant difficulty finding a comfortable seating position. Additionally, she claimed that her body encountered numerous obstacles while trying to reach her assigned seat.