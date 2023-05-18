Woman Talks About 'Age Shaming' in An Arranged Marriage Set Up And Sadly Many Can Relate

If you think arranged marriages are tough, you don’t know about the screening process that girls have to go through. A woman, who is currently meeting potential partners took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared her experience. Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘myself from village area’ shared how she is being rejected by mothers of grooms because she does not look young enough. “Imagine people saying no to you because you dont look like an 18yo at the age of 25. “Age zyada lag rahi hai larhki ki" Im so done. With everyone and everything," she wrote.

She further elaborated that she has to tolerate all of this just for her parents.

Advertisement

“Me letting my mental health deteriorate more by putting up with all this is my mothers and fathers day gift for the next 50years," she wrote. Have a look:

Sadly, many people can relate with this and were seen sharing their own personal experiences. “In India, As long as you are capable of earning your bread and happy with it, you can choose your life partner. Being self-sufficient financially is the real freedom for a woman in India Choose your life partner carefully and then hope it lasts lifelong. My advice to my daughter" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I had to put my foot down over house visits when the first one went to hell. Told them I’ll meet guy outside in public. They often told me about the ‘good’ rishtas & I pointed out things hidden in plain sight they didn’t see. It’s possible to show them so they learn to value U."

“Honestly their rejection is a blessing those type of men aren’t worth it. They’d have wondering eyes towards younger women and may even act on it the older you got. Don’t lose hope but maybe look outside the ethnicity if you can or want to," suggested another person.