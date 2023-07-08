Woman Ties Husband's Hands And Legs Before Beating Him

You must be aware of the many types of disagreements and arguments that spouses go through. Sometimes disputes between a couple can take a nasty turn. One similar event occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A man requested his wife to give him the account of the money she has. Little did he know that he would be beaten brutally for this by his wife. The incident is from Badhapur village of Akbarpur Kotwali area. A video related to the same has been doing rounds, showing a group of women hitting the man, one after the other.

The man, according to reports, had set up a kulfi cart with his brother in Banaras. He was working there. He used to send money to his wife’s account for her daily needs. When he came back, he got to know that his wife had sold 8 quintals of wheat. The man then wanted to know the reason and the money which she had got by selling the grains. Asking too much information infuriated his wife. She then took an extreme step. By tying her husband’s hands and feet, the wife along with her sister started beating him with a stick. More women probably joined thereafter. As the story went viral on social media, people were shocked to learn that nobody came to help him.