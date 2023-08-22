Woman Travels 4,800 Km To Attend Friend's Wedding, Ends Up At The Wrong One

A video making rounds on the internet captures the awkward moment when a woman found herself at the wrong wedding after traveling over 3,000 miles (4828kms) to attend her friend’s special day. Arti Mala, a content creator, flew from Washington DC to Glasgow, Scotland for her friend’s wedding, only to realize that she didn’t recognise anyone at the venue. In the clip, originally shared on TikTok, she shared her confusion and showed around the venue, revealing decorations and a sign that reads, “Caitlin and Stephen. Thank you for sharing our special day with us." In the video, she wrote, “POV: You travelled 3000 miles and accidentally showed up to the wrong wedding." Since the entrepreneur shared the clip, it has gone viral, leaving social media users in splits.

In a follow-up clip, the bride’s brother jokingly tells Arti, “You’ve come to Scotland from America and come to the wrong wedding." Arti couldn’t help but laugh as she realized the confusion and said, “It’s true, oh my gosh I’m at the wrong wedding." Even the groom joined in and stated, “My wedding and her wedding," pointing towards his bride.

Thankfully, Arti Mala was able to call an Uber and make it to her friend’s wedding reception just in time. Although she missed the speeches, Arti was still able to enjoy a memorable part of the wedding. In the end of the video, Indian and Scottish guests could be seen dancing to a Punjabi song.

In another clip posted two days later, Arti Mala provided further information about the mix up. She explained that she was supposed to be the “unofficial videographer" for the wedding and regrets missing out on capturing those precious moments on video.

She explained that the situation took an unexpected turn when she chose to return to her Airbnb to change attire before the wedding reception.

Soon after relaxing and changing her outfit at her accommodation, she called an Uber but accidentally entered the wrong address, resulting her ending up at a location approximately 25 minutes away from the original venue.

“Once I got there, I sprinted into the hall because I knew I was running late and immediately no one looked familiar, which is ok because I’m coming from out of town so I didn’t know a lot of the wedding guests," Mala said.