Woman Tries To Jump Cross A Ditch For Fun; Here’s What Happened Next

The Internet is filled with videos that often capture people attempting stunts. While some are truly perfect and breathtaking, some often end up being hilarious and leave everyone in splits. One such video is doing the rounds on the internet, where a woman tries to cross a ditch but ends up failing. The clip may evoke mixed emotions. Some social media users found it funny, others were concerned and wrote, “Hope she is okay."

When we come across drains or puddles, often our first instinct is to cross them by jumping, just for fun. This woman in the clip did the same but failed in her attempt to do so. The video shows a woman dressed in an all-black outfit, attempting to cross a ditch — a narrow channel dug at the side of a road or field, to hold or carry away water. The woman stands near the edge and tries to cross the ditch by jumping to the other side, which she succeeded at. But, as soon as she landed on the other side, she lost balance and her body swayed backwards and she tried to get to the other edge. She slipped and fell into the water instead and looked utterly shocked after the fall. The video showed her face hitting the concrete, which was painful to watch. The person recording her stunt instantly came running to help her get up.