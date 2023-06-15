Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Woman Tries To Play Flute But Her Cat Had Other Plans; Prepare For Laughter

While the woman attempts to practice her flute skills in the video, her cat unexpectedly joins the scene.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 20:17 IST

Delhi, India

The video will leave you in splits. (Credits: Instagram)
The video will leave you in splits. (Credits: Instagram)

Social media is filled with a wide range of videos, and it’s no secret that pets take centre stage with their entertaining and quirky antics. These adorable creatures never fail to capture our hearts and make us laugh. Whether it’s a cat doing acrobatic jumps or a dog engaging in a hilarious game of hide-and-seek, pet videos have become viral sensations. A similar video has gone viral. In this particular one, a woman attempting to practice her flute session finds herself diverted as her mischievous cat intentionally shifts the notes, keeping them out of her line of sight.

A video recently shared on Instagram captures a lighthearted scenario where a woman is fully engrossed in practising her flute skills. As she begins playing the flute, the stand positioned in front of her, carrying the music notes, unexpectedly moves backwards. The woman promptly retrieves the stand and places it back within her reach. However, a few moments later, a black cat can be observed gradually creeping toward the stand, initiating a repetitive sequence that unfolds around 4-5 times. It seems that the cat doesn’t want the woman to play the flute. The video is captioned, “Can’t have any peace when you have cats."

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 54,000 views within a day and the count is only increasing. The video received various comments with people creating memes and enjoying the video. A user commented, “If I move this thing here it will stop hurting my ears. While another one mentioned, “Cats are like that one sibling who is always picking until you yell for Mom."

    • “Who wouldn’t smile watching this. Too funny," read a comment. For another user, it was after a long time that he laughed this hard as he said, “I haven’t laughed out loud in a long time Hahaha."

    Cats’ comical approach to everyday life never fails to brighten our spirits and this video was indeed proof of it.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 20:17 IST
