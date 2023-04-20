Woman Tweets on 'Struggles' of Being The 'Eldest Daughter' And it Resonates With Everyone

Being the elder child of the house comes with a lot of responsibilities. From managing your sibling’s choices to your parents’ well-being, it is just a lot of pressure. Twitter user, ‘Deity’, took to the micro-blogging site and shared her stance on being an ‘elder sibling’. In the Twitter thread, she mentioned how being the ‘eldest daughter’ makes her feel like it is her responsibility to take care of “everyone and everything." She wrote, “From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone’s emotions, understanding everyone, helping out at home and at the office, knowing everyone’s likes and dislikes, taking care of their allergies, guiding my siblings in the right direction, being good at academics, handling all the accounts, maintaining family relations."

She further mentioned how she has to be the “happiest person at home so that she can make everyone around her happy." Here is the viral thread:

Advertisement

The tweet, since uploaded, has sparked a discussion online. Many resonated with her and mentioned their own struggles. “No matter who is fighting with whom in the house, you have to stay strong and get both of them a glass of water to drink and listen to both the sides and calm them down," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Elder siblings are actually the pillar for all the younger ones..can relate cos m the youngest n whenever I face any issue or anything I can go n tell them n having an elder sibling is actually a blessing..they scold a lot sometimes actually most of the time bt they do care a lot."

“You’re doing an amazing job, all this is gonna come back to you in the most unimaginable ways. You’ve aligned amazing things in life wait till you have that fruit Also, this thread is so empowering and hot at the same time, mad respect for the women who take charge and still," wrote another person.

What is your take?

Read all the Latest News here