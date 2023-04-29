Woman Uses ChatGPT to Inform Her Employer About Quitting; Here's How It Went

Be it office tasks like graphic designing or coding, or taking information from the internet, Open Artificial Intelligence (AI) ChatGPT is being hailed as a saviour for many. The AI chatbot has been helpful in many ways — from providing a fake legal notice to repair the laundry machine from the landlord to talking with a robot dog using the ChatGPT. Now, a woman has used it to draft a professional email to her boss about quitting her job and here is what ChatGPT provided her.

According to the New York Post, a woman named Mari shared a video on Tiktok where she explained that her employer was asking her to stay on with the company until June 8, despite already having handed in her two-week notice.

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than nine million views and Mari asks the AI Chatbot to provide an email to respond to her boss that sums up why she can no longer work because she “cannot be sad and poor for another month." The TikTok user has stated that she put in the prompt, “Write a professional email saying I can’t be sad and poor for another month replying to this email" and then in quotes puts in her manager’s email

As per the publication, the email drafted by the AI Chatbot sounded clean and professional at the start, with the chatbot expressing Mari’s appreciation and revealing she wouldn’t be able to work any longer than May 6. Then in the following paragraph, the chatbot explained in detail exactly the reason Mari wanted to state, “As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month."

The letter then quickly transitioned from being informal to strictly professional by the end and stated, “I hope this does not cause any inconvenience to the team and that we can end things on a positive note."

Advertisement

When Mari asked her followers if she should send it to her employer, the users wanted her to send it as ChatGPT has generated. But for excited viewers who were hoping that she would send the email, Mari revealed in a follow-up video that she did not send the first email and had ChatGPT rewrite the message to her employer to sound “more human."

Read all the Latest News here