Woman Visits IKEA To Buy One Lamp, Walks Out With Bill As Tall As Her

Shopping always doesn’t go as per plans. During a store visit, it’s quite normal for people to forget to buy their desired items after discovering something more interesting. A similar event happened to a woman who visited an IKEA outlet in Hyderabad to purchase a lamp but ended up buying almost everything except for the sought-after item. The person, recognised as Sameera, is the director of People Success at inFeedo and also runs a cafe named Goldspot in Goa. She shared her experience through a post on X, a rebranded version of Twitter. Sameera dropped a photo of herself smilingly posing with the generated bill inside the IKEA store.

Since the photograph surfaced on the microblogging platform, users were quick to notice the length of the invoice which was almost the same as Sameera’s height. The long list certainly demonstrates Sameera’s love for home decor since it’s quite unusual for people to buy so many items at a time from a furniture store. “Went to IKEA to buy one lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp," Sameera wrote.

A user might have already done something similar as he commented, “So true. I’m scared to go again."

Another user suggested Sameera prepare a checklist next time before going out shopping so that she doesn’t forget anything.

An individual offered Sameera an unused lamp that he bought from IKEA. “You can take that for a 50% discount," he quipped.

“Wow the bill is actually taller than you," a user joked.

Last month, a YouTube content creator named Ishan Sharma shared his experience of visiting an IKEA store in Bengaluru through a long tweet where he underlined three tricks that the furniture retailer uses to lure its customers. “Yesterday I went to IKEA Bengaluru and spent over Rs. 80,000. I just wanted 5 items but came out with 78," Ishan wrote.