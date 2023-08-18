Woman Was Declared Dead By Hospital And Buried Alive, What Happened Next Will Shock You

A shocking incident from Riachao das Neves, northeast Brazil, has gone viral. In the rather disturbing incident reported by Mirror, the family of a woman named Rosangela Almeida dos Santos, has claimed that she was mistakenly buried. The 37-year-old was declared dead in January 2018 after suffering from septic shock and heart attacks according to her death certificate. Her family subsequently claimed that she had been buried alive. She was feared to have been conscious inside her coffin for a whole eleven days while desperately trying to escape.

The woman, who was married but didn’t have children, had reportedly been taking medications for a condition that caused fainting spells since she was seven years old. This time, the woman’s family had admitted her to the Hospital do Oeste in Bahia, for a week after she suffered severe fatigue. The hospital eventually declared her dead and her family buried her traditionally, in a coffin. The incident came to light when a video by Mirror, showed the commotion and chaos at the Senhora Santana cemetery when the heavy coffin was removed from the tomb and the lid was lifted. Local people were shocked and concerned, some suggesting calling an ambulance, while others noticed that Rosangela’s body still felt warm.

The family claims that during those long and terrifying days inside a concrete coffin, Rosangela screamed as she fought to break free. The family told Mirror that after eleven days had passed since her burial, people living near the cemetery heard strange noises, including screaming and banging, coming from inside the tomb. They alerted Rosangela’s family and her family had to break open the stone tomb to know what was happening.