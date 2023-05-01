Woman Who Got Bitten By King Charles' Guard Horse Has An Advice For Tourists

The preparation for King Charles’ coronation is going in full swing. With dress rehearsals to planning every bit, there’s a lot going around the much-awaited event. While all eyes will be on the new King of the English empire, his guards seem to have found some limelight. Just a few days ago a guard horse of the King had bitten a women’s ponytail. Now, another woman has been bitten by a guard horse while she was posing for a photograph, and the moment has since become her husband’s mobile screensaver. Identified to be Kirsty Curtis, the woman is from Wrexham in Wales. She has now shared her story of getting too close to one of the animals during the Horse Guards Parade which left her with a bruised arm.

As per the accounts shared by Curtis to Daily Mail, she was on a trip with her father in London when they decided to visit the Parliament. During a casual walk through the Whitehall, the woman’s husband decided to get click her photo in front of the horse. “Be careful. Don’t get as close as I did," she said while recalling how she got bit by the animal. Though it was a painful experience, Curtis admitted her fault for not following the warning signs. The woman highlighted how the horses are commissioned to perform their job and when you people begin to flout the guidelines, they pay the price for it.

While issuing a warning to tourists who are about to attend the coronation ceremony, Curtis added, “I would say to people who are coming to London for the coronation, not to fall in the same situation that I did. Be careful and keep your distance." In a similar instance, just days ago a feisty horse attacked another tourist by biting her ponytail. Just like Curtis, she ignored the warning sign and got too close to the animal for clicking a photo.

A video that’s circulating on social media shows a soldier mounted on the animal just beside the sign that reads, “Beware! Horses may kick or bite."

During the confrontation, the horse swung his head in the woman’s direction whose back was to the animal. The shocked tourist managed to break free from the grip before quickly moving away.

During King Charles’ grand coronation ceremony, many horses will be commissioned on duties as thousands of spectators are expected to visit Westminster Abbey. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6.

