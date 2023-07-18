Woman, Who Married Victorian Ghost, Now Claims She's Divorced Him Through Exorcism

It seems like there are people out there who are determined to push the boundaries of weirdness. And this time, it’s none other than British singer-songwriter, Rocker Brocarde, who takes the crown. Last year, this 40-year-old artist decided to marry a ghost from the Victorian era whom she described as ‘devilishly handsome’. She claims this soldier ghost named Edwardo burst into her bedroom during a stormy night, and they were both smitten. After five months of knowing each other, they tied the knot on Halloween. Now, if you thought that was the end of it all, you might be wrong.

Things went downhill ever since they got married. Brocarde talked about how Edwardo got drunk on their honeymoon in Barry Island, Wales, and suddenly turned into Mr Possessive. This ghostly groom also became weirdly obsessed with Marilyn Monroe – an iconic American actress.

To make things spookier, Brocarde claims that Edwardo would vanish for days, only to return smelling like Marilyn’s signature scent, Chanel No. 5. She tried to set some boundaries, but that only made him angrier. So, she decided to go back to the very chapel where they said their vows and performs an exorcism.

Brocarde spills the details, saying that the relationship had been a rollercoaster ride from the start. One moment, Edwardo was all threatening and possessive, and the next, he was warm and intense. But the inconsistency took its toll, and she grew tired of being married to a free-spirited ghost.