Woman Who Survived Lightning Strike Claims She Can Sense When A Storm Is Brewing

Kimberly Krone, a mother of six from US’ Texas, miraculously survived a harrowing incident in June 2009 when she was struck by lightning inside her home. Injuries weren’t the only thing to have been left behind by the lightning accident. Krone claims she developed an uncanny ability to sense approaching storms. The lightning incident unfolded during a typical morning in her kitchen. As she tidied up after breakfast, the city of Forney experienced an unprecedented surge of 1,200 lightning strikes in just five minutes. Suddenly, two deafening booms filled the air, alerting Krone to the imminent danger.

Within moments, a colossal bolt of lightning pierced through a light fixture in the kitchen ceiling and ricocheted off a frying pan Krone was holding. The lightning struck her directly in the chest, leaving her in excruciating pain and enveloped by the acrid scent of burning. In her own words, she recalled thinking, “I wish it would hurry up and end."

Thankfully, Krone’s nine-year-old son, Tristan, sprang into action, dialling emergency services and describing the catastrophic incident. A recording of the distressing call revealed Tristan’s desperate pleas for help, fearing the worst for his injured mother. Meanwhile, another lightning bolt struck the house, causing significant damage to the family’s computer.

It took a tense sixteen minutes for emergency responders to reach the scene. Krone was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where she spent the next three days under intensive care. During her harrowing ordeal, she endured terrifying seizures and a complete shutdown of her nervous system, the consequences of the lightning strike’s immense impact on her body.