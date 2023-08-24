Woman, Who Went Missing Eight Years Ago, Found Alive In US

After vanishing nearly eight years ago, a woman hailing from Oakland has been found safe and sound. As reported by CBS News, Lisa Hu, now 31, has been officially taken off the list of missing persons by law enforcement following her safety. Lisa Hu went missing on December 8, 2015. Her last known location was the 900 block of 34th Street, as stated by the police. It is said that during that period, Lisa Hu experienced a strained relationship with her mother.

However, recent updates reported by the portal indicate that the two have reunited. The authorities have concluded their investigation, finding no signs of foul play associated with her vanishing. While the exact specifics of Lisa Hu’s whereabouts over the past eight years remain undisclosed by the police, it has been clarified that she did not undergo any harm or captivity during this period.

Recently, another incident unfolded where a woman hailing from the United States reappeared after vanishing in 1992 and being subsequently pronounced deceased. As per a report by The New York Times, originating from Pennsylvania, the woman had disappeared three decades ago, leading her family to assume she was dead. After a prolonged enigma, authorities were able to finally locate her.

Patricia Kopta, now aged 83, emerged as the woman in question. Her presence in Puerto Rico came to light when she divulged certain details from her past to the nursing home staff, who had been taking care of her for a considerable period of time. This revelation was highlighted in a New York Times report, with Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp from the Ross Township Police Department being cited.