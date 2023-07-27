Woman With Jet, Luxury Cars Claims She Is Struggling, 'Ironical' Says Internet

Jessica Mah, a US-based entrepreneur, has made a name for herself as the founder of a fintech company dedicated to helping small businesses with financial management. Her entrepreneurial journey began at a remarkably young age, as she started building her business during her middle school years. Over time, she has achieved remarkable success, becoming an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. While Jessica’s achievements and lifestyle have garnered attention, there’s more to her story than meets the eye.

Jessica opened up about her glamorous lifestyle, which includes dating celebrities, gracing magazine covers, flying private jets and driving luxury cars for fun. However, she claims that her life is not a fairy tale as it seems. This revelation has sparked mixed opinions on social media. In a LinkedIn post, Jessica shared, “When I hang out with aspiring entrepreneurs in college, they say they want my life. But my best friends who know me best almost always say they would HATE my life."

Sharing a glimpse into her life, Jessica Mah reveals she works tirelessly for nearly 60 hours each week and admits to struggling with “accomplishment dysmorphia," still viewing herself as a struggling entrepreneur. She further opens up about her previous boyfriend’s death by suicide and adds, “I am having trouble bringing myself to date again for obvious reasons."

Jessica opens up about her struggle with a “comparison mindset." She admits to surrounding herself with accomplished individuals, many of whom have achieved far more than her. However, she acknowledges that “comparison is the thief of joy" and has learned this the hard way.

Jessica Mah’s LinkedIn post has sparked a diverse range of opinions. Many applauded her for sharing her personal struggles, others pointed out that she seemed to overlook her own privilege.

Reacting to her post, a user wrote, “You really typed all this and never once thought it’s a bad idea to post this? What even is a “accomplishment dysmorphia"? Do you have some common sense?"

Another wrote, “What a load of nonsense."

A user wondered, “How does one write something like this and completely fail to see the irony."

One more asked, “How do you have time to date celebrities then if you’re working all the time? Numbers don’t sum up, the one or the other."