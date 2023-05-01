Woman With Rs 1 Crore Salary Shares Secret To Acing Job Interviews

People all over the world keep looking for ways to ace job interviews. For many, there can be nothing more stressful than facing a panel of people who decide on the suitability of their candidature. All of us must have been in such a situation, right? If job interviews give you nightmares, there is one person who might be able to help you out — Kennie Bukky. The influencer has shared a clip on TikTok about the most common questions we face in a job interview and how to tackle them.

Kennie Bukky works in finance technology and claims her salary reached £100,000 (Rs 1 crore roughly) by the time she was 26. In a video, she gave her followers valuable advice on how to ace job interviews.

The influencer suggested that the end of the interview when recruiters ask if there is anything job seekers want to ask them, is a crucial point. She asked her followers to have a list of questions ready for the segment, as it demonstrates their critical thinking skills.

“First of all, always have a solid list of a few questions you’re going to ask them to demonstrate your curiosity, your interest in the role and even your critical thinking. When it comes to this particular question I always ask this question at the very end of my series of questions, and the question usually goes like this: ‘Based on the conversation we’ve just had, based on this interview, do you have any concerns around my ability to perform this role or just any concerns about me as a candidate in general?’", she said as quoted by the Daily Mail.

According to Bukky, if you follow this tip, you will make a more positive impression in front of recruiters. The tactic can also help you gauge your chances of going to the next round.

In another video, Bukky mentioned that talking about hobbies, personal details, and irrelevant details may also lower your chances of getting selected. She advised her followers to be specific while answering their questions.

The influencer also had another tip for her followers-constantly re-uploading their CVs on job platforms like LinkedIn and Glassdoor. She claimed that this tip could help them catch a recruiter’s eye more easily.

These suggestions may help you ace a job interview next time.

