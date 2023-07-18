Woman's Acrobatics In Delhi Metro Triggers Public Disapproval: 'Not Meant For Stunts'

Delhi Metro continues to make headlines as various incidents from inside the coaches draw attention. From people using straighteners to recording dance performances, these videos have faced public criticism for disrupting the metro environment. Now, another video circulating online has captured the attention of social media users. The clip showcases a woman doing calisthenics, a strength-training exercise, inside the metro coach.

The video showcases a girl performing the exercise inside a moving train. The footage begins with her holding onto the handrails and astonishingly performing a backflip using them for support. The onlookers inside the metro coach can be seen watching her. While some look clueless, others were surprised by the act. The caption accompanying the post read, “Calisthenics in public." Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has captured significant attention and garnered over 31k views. The comments section has become a platform for numerous individuals to share their thoughts and opinions on the video.

A user said, “Appreciable. But public places and government properties are not meant to display stunts."

“Delhi metro me apka swagat h (Welcome to Delhi Metro)," read a comment.

One of them said, “Abhi yeh announcement bhi start hone wali hai metro mein, yaatri jann oot patang harkatein kerney sey bachey. Well done by the way. (Now this announcement is also going to start in the metro that the passengers should avoid doing ostentatious acts. Well done by the way)."