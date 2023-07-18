Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman's Acrobatics In Delhi Metro Triggers Public Disapproval: 'Not Meant For Stunts'

Woman's Acrobatics In Delhi Metro Triggers Public Disapproval: 'Not Meant For Stunts'

The footage begins with the woman holding onto the handrails and performing a backflip using them for support.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 14:48 IST

Delhi, India

The video has left the online community frustrated. (Credits: Instagram)
The video has left the online community frustrated. (Credits: Instagram)

Delhi Metro continues to make headlines as various incidents from inside the coaches draw attention. From people using straighteners to recording dance performances, these videos have faced public criticism for disrupting the metro environment. Now, another video circulating online has captured the attention of social media users. The clip showcases a woman doing calisthenics, a strength-training exercise, inside the metro coach.

The video showcases a girl performing the exercise inside a moving train. The footage begins with her holding onto the handrails and astonishingly performing a backflip using them for support. The onlookers inside the metro coach can be seen watching her. While some look clueless, others were surprised by the act. The caption accompanying the post read, “Calisthenics in public." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Since being posted, the video has captured significant attention and garnered over 31k views. The comments section has become a platform for numerous individuals to share their thoughts and opinions on the video.

A user said, “Appreciable. But public places and government properties are not meant to display stunts."

“Delhi metro me apka swagat h (Welcome to Delhi Metro)," read a comment.

One of them said, “Abhi yeh announcement bhi start hone wali hai metro mein, yaatri jann oot patang harkatein kerney sey bachey. Well done by the way. (Now this announcement is also going to start in the metro that the passengers should avoid doing ostentatious acts. Well done by the way)."

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Despite repeated warnings from Metro officials against creating reels, videos showcasing activities inside metro trains continue to surface on the internet. While some may find these videos entertaining or creative, others have time and again pointed them out as an issue.

    What is your opinion?

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 14:48 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 14:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App