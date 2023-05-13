Woman's Attempt To Give Water To Tortoise Ends In A Surprising Way

Footage of a tortoise launching an unexpected attack on a woman has left the internet’s heart pounding. In the viral video, the woman decided to provide some water to the tortoise that appears to be thirsty. “He’s so thirsty look," she can be heard saying in the video. Initially, the reptile drinks plentifully, but when the woman pours water on its shell, it rises and opens its mouth wide.

She continues to pour water until the video takes an ugly turn. Towards the end, the tortoise aggressively launches at the woman in full attack mode. Fortunately, a thin frame of fence that separates the duo helps the woman have enough time and space to quickly back away unharmed. Watch the chilling visual here:

The video that left Twitter in a state of frenzy has also amassed extreme reactions since the aggressive reaction from the reptile was least expected. Many users revealed how they nearly jumped and backed away after being taken by surprise. A user wrote, “Damn near dropped my phone."

Another commented, “Almost jumped through the screen."

One more theorized, “It looks more likely that he choked (coughed) with all the water being poured down his throat!"

Meanwhile, a person said, “He had to tell her that’s enough."

One more added, “She wasn’t wrong about it being thirsty, but it wasn’t thirsty for water."

The video has garnered over 4.4 million views on the micro-blogging site.

Tortoises are generally mild-mannered creatures that prefer to avoid confrontation with humans. However, when they feel threatened or scared, they may resort to biting as a form of self-defence. This can happen if they are suddenly picked up, moved, or feel like they are in danger. If you are a new pet owner of a tortoise, it is important to keep your fingers away from their mouth as they may snap if they sense changes in their environment such as sounds and smells. Additionally, male tortoises may exhibit aggressive behaviour to show dominance.