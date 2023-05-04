Woman's Back-to-Front Foot Rotation Earns Her A Spot In Guinness World Records

Sometimes, it takes a chance encounter with something unusual to spark the flame of inspiration within us. For Kelsey Grubb, a librarian from Albuquerque, New Mexico, that encounter came in the form of a Guinness World Record book, and a coworker who stumbled upon the most bizarre and “gross" record of all - the largest foot rotation (female). Little did Kelsey know that this seemingly unremarkable moment would lead her to make history. Today, Kelsey is known as the world record holder for the largest foot rotation, having turned her foot an incredible 171.4 degrees. Her story is a testament to the power of seizing opportunities, pushing beyond our limits, and daring to dream big.

Back when the newest world record book (2021) has just come out, Kelsey’s coworker was flipping through its pages randomly. She came across the bizarre foot rotation record calling it ‘gross’. Kelsey Grubb reportedly looked over her shoulder to announce, “I think I can do that."

The 32-year-old then stood on a piece of paper to test herself and soon came to the realization her flexibility can smash a world record. Though she was unaware of how the measurements were noted, Kelsey deemed herself a potential candidate. Notably, the woman did not need any practice or preparation for the world record, she reportedly believes the flexibility came to her naturally owing to her skating hobby.

Interestingly, for the longest time, Kelsey Grubb assumed that most people could turn their feet further than 90 degrees. “I honestly didn’t realize how abnormal it was," she said. The foot rotation talent reportedly doesn’t cause any pain for Kelsey, though she reveals a slight tingling in her feet sometimes makes the turning slower. When the woman decided to tell everyone that she was pursuing the record, many immediately asked her for a live demonstration.

Reportedly, most of them were sure she could break the record but not all reactions were positive. According to her, the foot rotation leaves people equal parts grossed out and fascinated. She admits to applying for the Guinness World Records on a whim. “I never really trained or anything. But how cool that these records that so fascinated me as a child (and I see so many other children fascinated by), that there’s something I can actually do," she concluded.

Kelsey Grubb believes her natural talent has proven a boon for sharpening her ice-skating skills as it allows her to turn around without moving her feet.

