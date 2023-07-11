Woman’s Bike Stunts Make Twitter Wonder If She Works In A Circus

Bike stunts have always been a thrilling spectacle, but it is crucial to remember that they should only be attempted by trained professionals. In today’s age of social media, there has been an alarming trend of individuals attempting dangerous stunts without proper safety measures. When it comes to performing such acts, it is mostly men who dominate the scene. However, in a recent turn of events, a viral video has emerged showcasing a fearless woman performing bike stunts on the road. Shared on Twitter by a page called Hasna Zaroori Hai, the video captures the attention of viewers, leaving them in awe.

Sharing the clip, the page wrote, “Why should boyz have all the fun???"

The viral video showcases the girl confidently riding the bike before executing daring manoeuvres that have stunned the internet. She effortlessly lifts up the front wheel while standing on the bike. She then jumps on the seat, stands on the tank and on the foot peg of the moving bike, further pushing the boundaries of what seems impossible.

The video has garnered immense attention, with over 1 lakh views and counting. The footage has received a mixed range of reactions from social media users. While some express their worries for the girl’s safety, others applaud her courage, skills and ability. A user expressed their concern about the risk she is taking with her own life.

Another user highlighted the dangers of attempting such stunts, stating that if something goes wrong, they will have to face the consequences themselves.

One user jokingly suggested that the girl appeared to work in a circus.