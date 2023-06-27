Woman's Captivating Performance On Genda Phool Will Make You Smile

Among the countless dance videos on the internet, only a handful truly captivate and touch people’s hearts. One such video is creating a buzz online, featuring a girl named Alisha gracefully grooving to the beats of the iconic Bollywood song Sasural Genda Phool from the film Delhi 6. What makes this video even more appealing is Alisha’s choice of attire, a stunning vibrant green saree that adds a touch of elegance to her performance. Garnering over 3 million views, this video is quickly becoming a sensation that dance enthusiasts and Bollywood fans simply can’t afford to miss.

Accompanied by a heart emoji, the dancer shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Sasural Genda Phool."

Advertisement

Despite being shared weeks ago, her performance continues to inspire social media viewers. Along with millions of views, the clip has received a flood of comments, with many expressing their admiration through fire and heart emoji’s.

Reacting to Alisha’s dance video, a user asked, “I want full video on this song," another wrote, “Very beautiful and nice dance. A user stated, “Beautiful," while another wrote, “Really superb song selection for your Dance & also fantastic face expression." A user commented, “Evergreen."

Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi-6 is picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It is written by Prasoon Joshi, while Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, and Sujata Majumdar have lent their voice to the song.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Alisha has shared several dance reels where she showcases her moves on popular Bollywood hits such as Tere Vaaste, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Jhalla Wallah, Chamma Chamma and Sapne Mein. It is worth noting that in all her videos, the dancer gracefully performs while wearing traditional attire.