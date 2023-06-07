Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman’s Dance To Radha Kaise Na Jale Takes Internet By Storm

Woman’s Dance To Radha Kaise Na Jale Takes Internet By Storm

The talented dancer showcased her graceful moves with energy and precision, leaving viewers mesmerized.

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 18:53 IST

The moves were complimented by the dancer’s perfect expressions. (Credits: YouTube)

These days social media platforms seem to be a hub of dance videos. People all around the world are taking their dancing skills to the next level and showing off their moves online. Whether you are casually scrolling through Instagram or surfing something on YouTube, you are bound to come across one such video. One such captivating dance video set to the popular song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the movie Lagaan has taken the internet by storm. The video features a talented dancer showcasing her graceful moves with energy and precision. What makes this performance stand out is not only the well-choreographed moves but also the mesmerizing expressions of the dancer.

The video, uploaded by a YouTube channel called Kanishka Talent Hub, has already garnered over 23 thousand views within a few days. The talented dancer is seen wearing a pretty purple outfit. Her energy is infectious, and she totally captivated the viewers. The video posted as a YouTube Shorts was titled, “Gopiyaan Ani Jaani hai," referring to the lines the dancer grooved to. Check it out here:

Viewers have been quick to express their admiration for the dancer’s flawless performance, with the comment section filled with words of appreciation. The video was the perfect reminder of the power of dance and its ability to captivate audiences. Through her talent and dedication, the dancer has managed to create a wonderful experience that resonates with viewers. As the video continues to gain traction, it is evident that this talented individual has struck a chord with dance enthusiasts and fans of the original song alike. “Yeh song mein jaan aagyi sirf aapke dance se (This song came to life only because of your dance) surperb dancer di," a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Wow didi. Nice dance performance."

“Wow Di so good," another user commented.

    • “One of the best I have seen," a comment read.

    Radha Kaise Naa Jale from the movie Lagaan (2001) was composed by A. R. Rahman. It has been crooned by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan. The charming track went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist, Zee Cine Award for Best Playback Singer, IIFA Award for Best Female Playback Singer, and IIFA Award for Best Lyricist.

    first published: June 07, 2023, 18:51 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 18:53 IST
