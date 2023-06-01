Woman's Hip Hop Dance In Saree And Heels Takes Social Media By Storm

Dance videos have taken the digital world by storm, showcasing the immense talent and creativity of talented people from all walks of life. One such video that has been making waves recently features M Jenisha, a dancer, choreographer and member of the Nepal HipHop Foundation. In the now-viral video, Jenisha stuns the audience with her breakdancing skills. Adding a unique twist to the performance, she gracefully executes the complicated moves wearing a pink saree and heels.

Upon closer observation, you may catch a short moment where the dancer slips and almost falls. However, she makes a seamless recovery and carries on with her moves without missing a beat.

Watch the video here:

The fusion of traditional attire and modern dance moves creates a captivating spectacle that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. With over a million views and more than 6 lakh likes, the video garnered widespread appreciation for M Jenisha’s talent and creativity.

One user admired the confidence dance moves and wrote, “OMG super confident and great dancer as well, I can’t even walk properly with saree."

“This Is DOPE," read another reply.

This person highlighted the universal appeal of the dance, “Wow!! No matter what or where no matter what race or background real hip hop is universal."

Applauded the dancer’s choice of attire, a person said, “Saree and those heels, awesome girl. Hat’s off."

The power of dance knows no age limits, as proven by another inspiring video that recently surfaced. In the video, an elderly woman impressed social media with her dance moves. Accompanied by the iconic song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja by Asha Bhosle, the old lady effortlessly grooves to the music, showcasing her passion and skill.

The video, captured during a joyous family gathering, was posted online by an Instagram user named Manisha Kharsyntiew as a touching tribute to her mother on Mother’s Day.

The captivating performance showcased in the video left viewers in awe, and they couldn’t help but express their admiration and adoration for the infectious energy of the elderly woman.

Videos like these serve as evidence that dance has the power to bring people together.