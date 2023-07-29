Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Woman's Impromptu Dance Inside Train Fails To Impress Internet

As the woman moves with uninhibited enthusiasm, the passengers around her cannot help but stare in astonishment.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 17:52 IST

Delhi, India

The video sparked a heated debate about appropriate behaviour on public transportation. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
The Internet is filled with videos, some of which entertain people, while some are outright cringe. In one such video, a woman’s impromptu dance performance inside a train has caught the attention of social media users, leaving onlookers and the internet baffled. Shared on Instagram by a user named Seema Kanojiya, the video featured a woman dancing inside a train’s AC coach. The clip captured her energetic movements as she jumps and dances in the narrow passage, drawing bewildered looks from those around her.

As the woman moves with uninhibited enthusiasm, the passengers around her cannot help but stare in astonishment. Her actions appeared to be unplanned, leaving fellow commuters utterly perplexed.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. Some praised her performance, while others expressed their disapproval of her dancing on the train. The video sparked a heated debate about appropriate behaviour on public transportation and the need for passengers to consider the comfort of others. Emojis, including hearts and laughing faces, showcased the diverse range of emotions evoked by the video.

Reacting to the post, a person commented, “Not a good place to dance," while another wrote, “Seema ji wah kya baat hai."

“People need to stop dancing inside public transport," an internet user commented.

Posted approximately six days ago, the video has garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views, with the numbers steadily increasing.

Earlier, in another video, Instagram blogger Seema Kanojiya was seen dancing inside the Delhi metro to the melodious tunes of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s Andekhi Anjani song from the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Dressed in a pink crop top and pleated skirt, she continued her dance even when the train came to a halt at a station, briefly stepping out.

    • While the passengers on the Delhi metro seemed unaffected, the social media users couldn’t help but be entertained, flooding the reels with humorous comments. Not everyone enjoyed her act as some internet users expressed their frustration towards her impromptu gesture in the comment section.

    Despite clear warnings issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against filming reels, dance videos, or engaging in any activities that may cause inconvenience to fellow passengers, such incidents persistently make their way onto the internet.

    first published: July 29, 2023, 17:52 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 17:52 IST
