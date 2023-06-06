Woman's Performance To Lagaan’s Radha Kaise Na Jale At Times Square Goes Viral

The vibrant atmosphere of Times Square in New York encourages you to let go and dance with joy. Don’t agree? read on. In a viral video, a woman can be seen energetically dancing to the popular Bollywood song Radha Kaise Na Jale from Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan. Despite the busy atmosphere, where countless people pass by every moment, the woman’s lively dance caught the attention of onlookers. Two women, in particular, stood by and patiently waited until she finished her impromptu performance.

The video, shared on Instagram, has been hailed as a delightful and uplifting moment, spreading joy and positivity online. “I had the most wholesome encounter so far, as it turned out, I just had to stay confident and keep dancing. Their reaction makes me want to go out there and push myself out of my comfort zone," read the caption.

The video has amassed over a million views and received more than 3 lakh likes. While many social media users have expressed their admiration for the woman’s performance, others have raised concerns about the obstruction caused by her presence in the busy square.

A user wrote, “I fail to understand what is the fun in obstructing like this."

“Never dance in someone’s way. Let’s start with that," said another person.

Many claimed that one should be mindful of the surroundings. A man commented, “Just be mindful of other people around you. Some of them actually wanna do sightseeing so be respectful."

In contrast, there were individuals who responded with encouragement. “This is the only reason I admire their culture. They always know how to admire someone’s talent instead of mocking someone. Nevermind! You danced with your heart. Truly amazing," read a comment.

Another person highlighted that Times Square is not just an ordinary street, “it’s a place where people dance all the time and perform in front of large crowds."