Woman's Relationship Unravels As She Learns Her Boyfriend Is Her Nephew

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old woman found herself on the verge of illness when she discovered that her partner, Miguel, was, in fact, her adopted nephew. The startling revelation occurred after Miguel decided to explore his lineage using an at-home DNA kit, hoping to uncover information about his biological parents. Little did he expect to stumble upon the fact that he shared a blood connection with his life partner.

The woman met this person after failing in her previous two relationships. She and her son had moved away from the family. She was 20 years old when she met her new partner, while she was 29. When the boyfriend just took a DNA test, the woman was surprised to know his mother’s name. When she took her test, she discovered that the boyfriend is her step-sister’s kid, i.e. her nephew, and she is his aunt.

Advertisement

“I just found out my boyfriend, 23, is related to me - I don’t know what to do. Only myself, Miguel, and my doctor are aware," wrote the lady on Reddit.

She added that she is currently pregnant with his second kid and is concerned that something is ‘wrong’ with her. “Miguel and I have a son and a daughter on the way. He also recently adopted my son [from an earlier relationship]," she continued.