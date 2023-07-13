Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Woman's Search For Mystery Man She Met On Vacation Leads Her To His Wife

Mica Renee posted a video on TikTok, asking for the internet's help to locate the mystery man she met during her recent vacation.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 19:25 IST

Delhi, India

The man's wife approached Mica Renee after coming across the video. (Credits: Instagram)
A woman from the United States recently turned to the internet for assistance in locating a man she had met while on vacation. The woman Mica Renee posted a video captured by her friend in which she’s seen enjoying her time on the beach. She reached out to TikTok users for help in identifying the mysterious man from Detroit who had approached her during her holiday in Miami. Sharing additional information, Renee mentioned that the man had introduced himself by walking straight into the ocean. Although he had given her his number, she was drunk at the time and forgot to save it on her phone. In the video, Mica playfully remarked, “Hopefully he ain’t married."

Little did Renee know that her suspicion would be confirmed. After her TikTok video went viral, she received a message from none other than the man’s wife, Sharee, confirming his married status. In a follow-up post, Renee shared a screenshot of her conversation with his wife, who provided her husband’s phone number and asked, “Tell him Sharee gave you the number."

Upon learning the truth, Mica Renee apologised to Sharee. However, to her surprise, Sharee wrote, “It’s not your fault. He didn’t care, so please believe I’m not about to. But thank you for posting this. Everything done in the dark will always come to the light."

The man’s wife then requested Renee to not delete the video. Sharee stated, “I don’t want him lying about this too." To this request, Mica agreed.

In a conversation with The Post, Mica Renee told, “I was shocked to find out he had a wife. And I never expected my video would go viral. I just thought if he was found, we’d reconnect and maybe exchange numbers."

    • “I can only imagine what she is going through. And I appreciate that we were able to communicate about the situation very respectfully," she added.

    In response, the married man named AJ, who is a fitness trainer, denied approaching Renee. AJ accused Renee of spreading a false narrative. He labelled her behaviour as “crazy" and suggested she should seek professional help.

