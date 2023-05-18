Woman's Semi-Classical Dance To Piya Tose Naina Laage Re Will Leave You Awestruck

Not a day goes by when people, who are quite frequent on social media, don’t across mesmerising dance videos of artists. Some give us inspiration to pursue our dreams or hone our dancing skills while others just leave us awestruck. Recently, a dance clip of a woman left a section on Instagram users captivated. The video shows the woman gracefully performing a semi-classical dance routine to Jonita Gandhi’s cover of Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. The song is originally from the 1965 film, Guide. It was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar.

Madhavi Bansal posted a video in which she showcases her graceful performance to the timeless song. The video captures her elegance as she moved to the beats, wearing a skirt and top that enhance her movements. Her choreography seamlessly synchronizes with the rhythm and melody of the song, creating a captivating visual experience. Along with the post, Madhavi expresses her fulfilment, stating that the particular song had been on her mind for quite some time, and she was delighted to finally bring it to life through her dance. She wrote, “This song has been on my mind for a long time now. Finally checked it off my list."

Advertisement

The post has garnered a significant number of likes and comments, where users have expressed their admiration for her dancing abilities and offered words of encouragement. One of the users wrote, “I think the beauty of this video lies in the fact that the viewer interprets it all, the grace, the expressions, the emotions in the moves of your silhouette. I would leave it as is. Beautiful dancing."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Man, don’t know why this reel has not blown up already! This deserves a million likes at least, such a pretty video! The finesse with which you dance is admirable. Lots of love and appreciation to you, you have gained a follower."

One more user commented, “So graceful and feminine, this makes me rejoin my kathak classes after years."

What are your thoughts on this dance performance?