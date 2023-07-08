Woman's Surprise Kiss, On Wedding Day, Makes Groom Blush

Weddings are usually a grand affair. The moments captured in this ceremony become a lifelong memory. Friends and relatives of the couple often plan surprises for them on this occasion. The bride and the groom also leave no stone unturned to surprise each other and the latest video is testimony to the statement. A social media user has shared a video, in which a bride surprised her groom by kissing him on his cheek. The video opens with the bride and groom posing for the cameras and holding the jai mala. Suddenly, the bride turns towards the groom and kisses him on the cheek. The guests cheer for the couple. The bride can also be seen smiling, while the groom blushed. The duo then exchange the jai malas.

The groom stays expressionless amidst this sudden happy turn of events and carries on with the rituals of the wedding. The guests at the wedding repeatedly urged him to replicate the gesture but he didn’t budge and remained steadfast. He didn’t react for some time but smiled at the end after looking at his friends. “Trending me dalo bhai log (Make this video trend)", the clip’s caption read. The video has received over 1 million views.