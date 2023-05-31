Woman's Terrifying Story on How Her Life Changed After Arranged Marriage is Relatable to Many

A woman took to Twitter and shared how her life completely changed after an arranged marriage. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Chullu Supremacy’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how an arranged marriage deeply impacted her life when it was a transformation from a “progressive family to an orthodox one." She mentioned how one of the first things that happened was that her voice was curtailed. “In my new family, my opinions and desires were often dismissed or overlooked. It felt suffocating to be constantly silenced and disregarded, as if my thoughts and feelings didn’t matter," she wrote.

Further, she mentioned that restrictions were placed on her friendships. She was no longer “allowed" to meet her male friends and this felt like a heavy burden to her. Making the situation worse, she was labeled as a “barren woman" because of her personal choice to delay giving birth.

Also Read: Woman Talks About ‘Age Shaming’ in An Arranged Marriage Set Up And Sadly Many Can Relate

“The pressure extended beyond me to my family. They were constantly hounded and pressurised to keep me in check, to ensure I adhered to the orthodox norms set by my in-laws. It felt like my independence was being crushed from all directions," she wrote.

It got much worse for her after she conceived as she was abandoned. “My in-laws and even my spouse washed their hands off me and the baby. There was no financial help for the baby, no emotional support, just a stark desertion," she wrote. Soon, there was a shift from mental abuse to domestic abuse. Her relationship turned into a nightmare.

The woman mentioned how she is sharing her story to raise awareness and support many such women out there. Here is the Twitter thread:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly, many women came forth and agreed how it is a normal practise. Also, many were able to relate with her. “Same thing happened with my sweet sister. She is no longer the girl she was before marriage," mentioned a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We don’t know each other but my mother went through the same situation years ago. Sending hugs, strength and solidarity, dear stranger. There are only better days ahead of you."

Advertisement

Also Read: This Montage of Star Plus Daily Soaps Back in the Day Hits Hard With Nostalgia

What is your take on the same?